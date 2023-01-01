Noticing Nature
Pay attention to nature to boost feelings of connection.
Build compassion and interconnection by seeing your similarities with others.
Strike up a brief conversation with a stranger to feel happier.
To find your purpose, imagine a better world
Cultivate the clarity and courage to protect yourself from harm.
Key principles to help you forgive and achieve peace of mind.
Help children understand what it means to forgive.
Overcome your reluctance and discover how kind other people are.
Connect with a partner through empathy and understanding.
How to overcome barriers to kindness in yourself and others.
Encourage young kids to be giving by reading inspiring books.
A simple, effective way to work through an emotional challenge.
Discover what activities bring you the most happiness.
Help adolescents start exploring and reflecting on meaningful life goals.
Count your blessings and enjoy better health and happiness.
Use pretend play to encourage children to persevere through difficulty.
Cultivate mindfulness, reduce stress, and enjoy everyday pleasures.
Key steps for discussing issues collaboratively.
A research-backed process for letting go of a grudge.
Strengthen feelings of kindness and connection toward others.
Labeling feelings can help elicit your child’s empathy and generosity.
Ask kids to make a verbal pledge to be honest.
Making art about kindness inspires kids to be caring and generous.
Change your outlook on a negative event — and enjoy less stress.
Teach kids how to practice to help them achieve their goals.
How a stroll outside can help build lasting happiness.
Build the kind of relationships you want by fostering optimism.
Tap into your positive traits and enjoy greater happiness.
Reflect on caring memories with your child to feel closer.
Help students count their blessings and enjoy school more.
Help teens understand and practice being humble.
Help kids rethink prejudice and connect across differences.
A way to tune into the positive events in your life.
Use language to help orient kids toward cooperation.
Help kids consider offering reparations as part of their apologies.
Steer clear of these 4 toxic relationship behaviors.
Make music together to encourage generosity and helping in young children.
Help children cultivate self-compassion by planning enjoyable activities.
Sharpen your sense of purpose by defining and committing to your goals.
Help students tune in to the positive events in their lives.
Find wonder and inspiration in the world outside.
Feel happier and less stressed by reducing your screen time.
To feel more connected, skip the small talk and ask these questions instead.
A way to tackle an intimidating task.
A good apology involves more than saying "sorry."
Help students write a letter of thanks and deliver it in person.
Read a story that will inspire awe.
Build resilience by changing the way you respond to challenges.
A way to lift yourself out of the mundane.
A subtle way to induce kindness, particularly in kids.
Rediscovering ordinary experiences can bring unexpected joy.
To foster resilience, think about a hurtful event in a different way.
A way to forge connections across lines of difference.
Write a letter expressing thanks, and deliver it in person.
Feeling tense? Feel your body relax as you try this practice.
Help children have conversations to build closeness.
Turn an everyday action into a tool for mindfulness and stress reduction.
Stop beating yourself up for flaws and mistakes.
Praise children in a way that promotes honest behavior.
Create a warm, non-judgmental space for teens to talk about challenges.
How to feel happier by doing things for others.
Get happier by seeing the humor in life.
Have a discussion to deepen your child's experience of gratitude.
A creative way to build happiness and meaning in life.
A trick to bring yourself lasting happiness.
How to praise kids in ways that make them more kind.
A way to build resilience to stress, anxiety, and anger.
How your conversations with adults can encourage generosity in your children.
Recalling how others have comforted us can make us more compassionate.
Use good news to strengthen your bonds with friends or family.
Spice up your relationship by trying something new.
A writing exercise to foster connection and kindness.
To reduce stress, try facing your fears head-on.
Help teens understand and express what they are thankful for.
Transform your tasks and relationships at work to build more meaning and purpose.
How to appreciate what you have by imagining your life without it.
Think about conflict differently to improve your relationship.
When your self-image takes a hit, reflect on what matters.
Use language that sparks helpfulness in children.
A writing exercise that makes you feel awesome.
A healthier way to deal with stressful situations.
Get a quick dose of joy by listening to laughter.
Strengthen feelings of concern for the suffering of others.
How to elicit kindness by making problems personal.
Feel grateful as you reflect on all the gifts in your life.
Spend quality time with people you care about.
Show love to your children by helping them process emotions.
How to encourage generosity by finding commonalities between people.
Take a step back and analyze your feelings without ruminating.
Foster optimism by imagining a positive future.
How to encourage kindness in ways that also boost happiness.
How your conversations with adults can encourage honesty in your children.
How to appreciate a loved one by imagining your life without them.
