  • Find Your Pathway to Happiness!

    Find Your Pathway to Happiness!
    Discover simple steps to boost your well-being.

    Get Started
  • Feeling deflated?

    Feeling deflated?
    Pump up the positivity.

    Remember Three Good Things
  • Beating yourself up?

    Beating yourself up?
    Here's a recipe for success.

    Treat Yourself with Compassion
  • the BIG JOY project

    the BIG JOY project
    Try 7 daily micro-acts of JOY, discover what works best for you, and advance the citizen science of JOY.

    Join us!

Discover New Practices

Showing 1-12 of 95 results
Pathway to Happiness Program
Noticing Nature

Noticing Nature

Pay attention to nature to boost feelings of connection.

Moderate
Common Humanity Meditation
Pathway to Happiness Program
Small Talk

Small Talk

Strike up a brief conversation with a stranger to feel happier.

Moderate
Magic Wand

Magic Wand

To find your purpose, imagine a better world

Moderate
Fierce Self-Compassion Break
Eight Essentials When Forgiving
Introducing Kids to Forgiveness
Ask for Help at Work
Pathway to Happiness Program
Active Listening

Active Listening

Connect with a partner through empathy and understanding.

Moderate
Eliciting Altruism

Eliciting Altruism

How to overcome barriers to kindness in yourself and others.

Moderate
Generosity Stories for Kids
Pathway to Happiness Program
Expressive Writing

Expressive Writing

A simple, effective way to work through an emotional challenge.

Moderate
Creating and Recalling Positive Events
Talk with Teens about Purpose
Pathway to Happiness Program
Gratitude Journal

Gratitude Journal

Count your blessings and enjoy better health and happiness.

Casual
Superhero Motivation for Kids
Pathway to Happiness Program
Raisin Meditation

Raisin Meditation

Cultivate mindfulness, reduce stress, and enjoy everyday pleasures.

Casual
Resolve Conflict at Work
Pathway to Happiness Program
Nine Steps to Forgiveness
Pathway to Happiness Program
Loving-Kindness Meditation
Talk With Kids About Emotions
Honesty Commitments for Kids
Kindness Art for Kids
Pathway to Happiness Program
Finding Silver Linings
Deliberate Practice for Kids
Savoring Walk

Savoring Walk

How a stroll outside can help build lasting happiness.

Moderate
Best Possible Self for Relationships
Use Your Strengths
Savoring Moments of Connection With Kids
Gratitude Journal for Students
Humility Reflection for Teens
Stories About Overcoming Bias for Kids
Pathway to Happiness Program
Three Good Things
Say “We” to Nurture Collaboration in Kids
Making Amends for Kids
Avoiding The “Four Horsemen” in Relationships
Music to Inspire Kindness in Kids
Pleasant Events Calendar for Kids
Life Crafting

Life Crafting

Sharpen your sense of purpose by defining and committing to your goals.

Moderate
Three Good Things for Students
Pathway to Happiness Program
Awe Outing

Awe Outing

Find wonder and inspiration in the world outside.

Moderate
Pathway to Happiness Program
Digital Detox

Digital Detox

Feel happier and less stressed by reducing your screen time.

Moderate
36 Questions for Increasing Closeness
Pathway to Happiness Program
Goal Visualization
Making an Effective Apology
Gratitude Letter for Students
Awe Story

Awe Story

Read a story that will inspire awe.

Casual
How Would You Treat a Friend?
Awe Video

Awe Video

A way to lift yourself out of the mundane.

Casual
Reminders of Connectedness
Time Capsule

Time Capsule

Rediscovering ordinary experiences can bring unexpected joy.

Moderate
Pathway to Happiness Program
Letting Go of Anger Through Compassion
Identify Common Goals
Pathway to Happiness Program
Gratitude Letter

Gratitude Letter

Write a letter expressing thanks, and deliver it in person.

Moderate
Pathway to Happiness Program
Body Scan Meditation
36 Questions to Help Kids Make Friends
Pathway to Happiness Program
Walking Meditation

Walking Meditation

Turn an everyday action into a tool for mindfulness and stress reduction.

Casual
Pathway to Happiness Program
Self-Compassionate Letter
Encouraging Kids Toward Honesty
Listening to Teens With Love
Pathway to Happiness Program
Random Acts of Kindness
Pathway to Happiness Program
Three Funny Things
Gratitude Questions for Kids
Meaningful Photos
Pathway to Happiness Program
Give It Up

Give It Up

A trick to bring yourself lasting happiness.

Casual
Encouraging Kindness in Kids
Pathway to Happiness Program
Mindful Breathing
Generosity Nudges for Kids
Pathway to Happiness Program
Feeling Supported

Feeling Supported

Recalling how others have comforted us can make us more compassionate.

Casual
Pathway to Happiness Program
Capitalizing on Positive Events
Exciting Activities for Couples
Pathway to Happiness Program
Feeling Connected
Overcoming a Fear
Gratitude Letter for Teens
Job Crafting

Job Crafting

Transform your tasks and relationships at work to build more meaning and purpose.

Moderate
Mental Subtraction of Positive Events
Gaining Perspective on an Argument
Affirming Important Values
Inspiring Kids to Help
Awe Narrative

Awe Narrative

A writing exercise that makes you feel awesome.

Casual
Pathway to Happiness Program
Self-Compassion Break
Share a Laugh

Share a Laugh

Get a quick dose of joy by listening to laughter.

Casual
Pathway to Happiness Program
Compassion Meditation
Putting a Human Face on Suffering
Pathway to Happiness Program
Gratitude Meditation
Pathway to Happiness Program
Gift of Time

Gift of Time

Spend quality time with people you care about.

Moderate
A Loving Space for Kids’ Emotions
Pathway to Happiness Program
Shared Identity

Shared Identity

How to encourage generosity by finding commonalities between people.

Moderate
Gaining Perspective on Negative Events
Best Possible Self
Make Giving Feel Good
Honesty Nudges for Kids
Mental Subtraction of Relationships

Summary

Science-based practices for a meaningful life, curated by the Greater Good Science Center at UC Berkeley.

Most Talked About Practices

Top Rated Practices

Toolkit box, practice cards and glasses sit on a marble surface

The Greater Good Toolkit

Made in collaboration with Holstee, this tookit includes 30 science-based practices for a meaningful life.
Toolkit box, practice cards and glasses sit on a marble surface

The Greater Good Toolkit

Made in collaboration with Holstee, this tookit includes 30 science-based practices for a meaningful life.

Registration

Register using your email address!

Cancel
Sign in using your email address:

Lost password?

Please enter your email address.
You will receive a link to create a new password via email.

Cancel